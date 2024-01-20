Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 214,400 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 214,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,890,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 743,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,641. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.