Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,377. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

