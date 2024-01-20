Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in MYR Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in MYR Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 105,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

