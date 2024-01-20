Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 81,000 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,993,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.58. The stock had a trading volume of 195,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,572. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

