Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,066 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

