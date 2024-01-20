Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,158 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 167,266 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.34% of Perficient worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $70.57. 257,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

