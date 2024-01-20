Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

