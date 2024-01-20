Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.66% of International Money Express worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $729.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

