Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after buying an additional 1,306,274 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,489,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TECH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,538. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.