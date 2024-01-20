Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 102,792 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.73% of Mirion Technologies worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE MIR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.52.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

