Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 166,798 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.09. The company had a trading volume of 699,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $181.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

