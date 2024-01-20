Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Vita Coco worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COCO. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vita Coco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Vita Coco by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 8.5 %

COCO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 1,601,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.06. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COCO shares. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.