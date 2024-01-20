Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

