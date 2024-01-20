Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 54,128 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Novanta worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,312. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOVT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

