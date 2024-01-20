Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 794,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 1,402,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.