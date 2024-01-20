Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

LITE stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.17. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lumentum by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

