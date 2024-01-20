Lwmg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lwmg LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,461,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

