Lwmg LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lwmg LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 4,546,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

