Lwmg LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 40,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $300.53. 4,250,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $301.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average is $280.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

