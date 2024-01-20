LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

