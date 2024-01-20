Macquarie Lowers Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

