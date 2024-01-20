Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 6.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $222.65 and last traded at $223.89. 178,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 298,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.96.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

