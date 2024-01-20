Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Down 7.9%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 1,095,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 706,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Mangoceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.08% and a negative net margin of 1,472.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mangoceuticals stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.16% of Mangoceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.