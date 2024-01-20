Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Down 7.9%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 1,095,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 706,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Mangoceuticals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.08% and a negative net margin of 1,472.66%.
Mangoceuticals Company Profile
Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com.
