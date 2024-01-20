Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

CART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.53.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.