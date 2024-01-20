MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.66 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $70.56 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,924,932 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 103,924,931.921574 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.68579669 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,620,531.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.