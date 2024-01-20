Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Buys $11,132.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Pons acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marpai Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $1.16 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
