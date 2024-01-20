Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Buys $11,132.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Pons acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marpai Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $1.16 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marpai

About Marpai

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.