Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a positive rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 304,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,916,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.