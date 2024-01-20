Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $436.78 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $437.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

