Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

MA stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.78. 2,400,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,024. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $437.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

