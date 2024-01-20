Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.65-1.78 EPS.

NYSE MATX opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.67.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 31.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

