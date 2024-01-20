McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $484.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

