MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

