MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
MediciNova stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
