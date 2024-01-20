Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,145,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 386,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $246,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

