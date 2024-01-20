Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Up 0.4%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 1,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 0.08.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.49). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $170.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

About Meritage Hospitality Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

