Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 118.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $384.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.