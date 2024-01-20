Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 6.5% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.43.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

