Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,156.03. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

