Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $582,400.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

