Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 595,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,238,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lee Daniels purchased 1,212,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,121.21 ($15,423.35). In other news, insider Lee Daniels purchased 1,212,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,121.21 ($15,423.35). Also, insider Mark Stephenson purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,996.69). 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

