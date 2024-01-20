Mizuho Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $98.11 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,475,598 shares of company stock worth $202,464,451 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $32,904,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $8,962,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

