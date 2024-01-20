Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.