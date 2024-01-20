Monero Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $85.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $156.01 or 0.00375771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,516.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00170375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.84 or 0.00572889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00171995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,386,857 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

