MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $495.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $430.41.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $401.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

