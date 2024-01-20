MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading Up 1.3%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 79,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 113,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

MonotaRO Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

