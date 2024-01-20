Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

