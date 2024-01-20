Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

