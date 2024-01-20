Morgan Stanley Upgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.84.

DG stock opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

