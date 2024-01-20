M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,780 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $337.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $340.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

