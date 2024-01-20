M&T Bank Corp Acquires 24,503 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

