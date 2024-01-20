M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Chemours worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

